Cardi B Buys Her Mom Dream House in New York

Cardi B Just Bought My Momma a House ... It Cost More than $600k!!!

Cardi B just bought her mom a house in New York, and the announcement came with a pretty revealing financial nugget about just how far CB has come in a year.

The "Be Careful" rapper posted a video on Instagram Monday showing herself doing a walk-through of a beautiful home Cardi says she purchased for her mother. It's a two-story house, with a built-in gym and a pretty sweet basement ... fireplace included.

Cardi says she was thirsty to buy her mom a crib last year, but could only afford a $600k house ... which she says would've looked like "s***" for New York standards. So, she saved up, worked hard and eventually was able to afford the dream home she wanted for her mama bear.

No word from Cardi on how much she dropped for the pad, but we're guessing it's well into the millions based on what we're seeing here. Congrats!