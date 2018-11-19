French Montana Drops $100,000 on Diamond Chains and Matching Bracelet

French Montana 'No Stylist' Needed, Just My Jeweler And, $100k of Diamonds!!!

French Montana﻿ really is iced out with "No Stylist" ... which seems to suit him just fine, based on how much lettuce he dropped on new jewelry.

We're told the "No Stylist" rapper scooped up 3 diamond chains and a matching bracelet during an NYC shopping spree with Eric the Jeweler.

French threw down $100,000 for the frozen tears, and got his bling personally delivered by Eric for a special fitting. Check out the way Eric carefully places the bling on French. That's the kinda customer service $100k gets ya.

The flashy ropes are dripping with baguette and emerald-cut diamonds, weighing in at a total of 51 carats for the 3-piece set! The wrist wear's another 7.5 carats.

Remember ... French won $100k last month when Khabib whooped Conor McGregor's ass, so it looks like he turned his betting slip into diamonds.