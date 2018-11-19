Heather Locklear Placed on Another 5150 Psychiatric Hold

Heather Locklear Placed on Another Psych Hold

Heather Locklear has been placed on a psychiatric hold again after her therapist determined she was having another mental breakdown ... sources with knowledge tell TMZ.

Heather was at her home Sunday afternoon when her therapist and lawyer realized she desperately needed help. Someone called 911 and EMTs arrived, and Heather was taken to a hospital.

There are reports she assaulted her boyfriend, but our sources say her BF was not there and had not been there for days. We're told this was an ongoing mental health issue that resurfaced over the weekend.

We do not know if alcohol was involved, but no crime was committed. The medical call was simply placed as a health precaution.

Heather recently completed a stint in rehab after being 5150'd several months ago.