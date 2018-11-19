Travis Scott Meets Fan with Brain Tumor ... Assist From Swizz Beatz

Travis Scott Meets Fan with Brain Tumor After Assist from Swizz Beatz

EXCLUSIVE

Travis Scott ﻿and ﻿Swizz Beatz ﻿teamed up to grant a fan's wish, setting up a meeting ﻿between Travis and the teenager who's been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor.

Travis took time out before his "Astroworld" music festival in Houston to meet Alex Pujols ... who is going to require surgery and possibly chemo and radiation too. He was rocking his "Astroworld" hoodie, and had his brother by his side when he got to meet Travis backstage.

Swizz wasn't there, but we're told the mega-producer helped set up the meeting after a close friend heard about Alex's condition.

Alex is getting treatment at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and his family decided to travel to Houston before his surgery to check out Travis' concert ... but they had no idea they were in for the huge surprise.

Clearly, Trav and Swizz boosted the superfan's spirits.