Aloe Blacc I'll Work with Trump on Prison Reform ... IF He's Serious About It

Aloe Blacc Fights for Prison Reform with First Step Act, Talks Working with Trump

EXCLUSIVE

Aloe Blacc says working with President Trump to reform America's prison system is the best path to success, and it's exactly what Martin Luther King Jr. would do.

Aloe's one of more than 50 celebs lobbying to pass the First Step Act, which will eventually require Trump's signature. We asked the singer if it's tough interacting with POTUS, considering his policies and behavior have polarized much of the nation.

Aloe says that's beside the point in this case ... because it's the right move to achieve change for the better. As he put it, "Imagine the people [Dr. Martin Luther King] had to get into rooms with, knowing what side of the fence they were on."

Blacc's point -- whether or not you see eye-to-eye with Trump, he's the man with the "big megaphone" who can help the cause. First Step, organized by CNN host Van Jones, aims to improve the lives of prisoners and shorten mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offenses ... among other things.

Prison reform's been in the spotlight this year due, in part, to Kim Kardashian's successful effort to free imprisoned grandmother Alice Marie Johnson.

Other celebs -- like Alyssa Milano, Mark Cuban, Chelsea Handler and Kanye West -- have joined the movement, but Aloe says they need a big assist from Trump, the Senate and citizens like you.