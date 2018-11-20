Jared Goff Gets Emotional With Thousand Oaks Shooting Victims After Win

Jared Goff Emotional With Bar Shooting Victims ... After Win

Rams stars Jared Goff and Andrew Whitworth shared an emotional moment with victims of the horrific Thousand Oaks massacre after the L.A. win Monday night ... nearly coming to tears at midfield.

The QB and the left tackle passed on celebrating their epic 54-51 win with their teammates to meet with family members of those killed at Borderline Bar and Grill near L.A. earlier this month.

The players and the victims embraced for several seconds ... and the families couldn't thank Goff and Whitworth enough for their actions.

"I'll tell you what, you sometimes realize things are bigger than yourself," Andrew told reporters after the game.

"Coming off of a win, you realize quickly, man, there's a whole lot of things more important than football."

L.A. also hung up a banner with pictures of the victims and the words, "Together we mourn. Together we stand."

Family members of fallen Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus also lit the ceremonial torch pregame ... and Andrew donated his entire game check to the survivors.

The Rams also honored victims of the Southern California wildfires with LAFD hats ... and pledged to donate the profits of tons of game-worn items to survivors of that tragedy.