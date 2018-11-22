Remaining LFO Member Brad Fischetti Says Devin Lima is Now Talking to Jesus

LFO Member Brad Fischetti I Know Devin is Now Talking to Jesus

The last LFO member Brad Fischetti delivered an emotional tribute to Devin Lima, tearfully saying he believes his comrade in arms is in a better place.

Brad is the now the lone survivor of the group ... this after Devin died Wednesday after a yearlong battle with cancer. The group originally was a trio, but the third singer, Rich Cronin, died after a long fight with leukemia.

In the video description on YouTube, Brad wrote that a few days before Devin passed away he told him, "Bro, when it's over, just tell them I disappeared."

TMZ broke the story ... Devin died after battling stage 4 cancer.

The group was super popular in the '90s. Their biggest hit, "Summer Girls" which was released in '99, peaked at #3 on Billboard Hot 100. They also scored with "Girl on TV" and "Every Other Time."

LMO released the song, "Perfect 10," last year. They were supposed to go on tour in the spring of 2018, but it was canceled after Devin was diagnosed.