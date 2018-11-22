Ken Jeong Clearly Preparing for Possible New Hangover

Ken Jeong Nurses Possible Hangover as He Talks Possible 'Hangover 4'

EXCLUSIVE

This is a fun, alcohol-fueled Thanksgiving video.

Ken Jeong was clearly in the Holiday spirit at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Melbourne, Australia, yelling something about "Hangover 4." Really?

Ken's always super fun and did not disappoint fans who were thrilled to take selfies with the doctor-turned-movie star.

They asked him about the possibility of a new installment of the hit flick, and then asked if a spinoff of his character, Mr. Chow, might be possible.

Truth be told, whatever Ken says in the video ... don't necessarily take it to the bank ... but a hangover might be a reality today.

Ken performed a comedy set earlier Wednesday at Hamer Hall. He's coming back to the U.S. to continue his stand-up tour which will continue through the New Year.