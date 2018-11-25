Kate Hudson Takes Rani Rose Out for a Stroll

Kate Hudson Takes Newborn Daughter Rani Rose Out for a Stroll

Kate Hudson took the latest addition to her fam out for a stroll on Thanksgiving weekend.

Kate and bf, musician Danny Fujikawa, took their newborn out Saturday night, on their way to dinner. It's unclear if the kid actually went in the restaurant or if she was deposited back home before the meal.

She gave birth to Rani Rose on October 2. She and Danny named the baby after his grandfather.

Hudson has 2 other kids from previous relationships -- Ryder Russell Robinson, the son of Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, whose dad is Muse frontman, Matt Bellamy.

Musicians are clearly her thing. It reminds us ... one of the greatest movies of all time is "Almost Famous" -- at least in the top 10.