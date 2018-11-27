Sen. Dianne Feinstein Man Phoned in Threat ... I'm Gonna Bomb Your Office

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's L.A. Office Received Bomb Threat Before Mail Bomb Spree

EXCLUSIVE

Senator Dianne Feinstein got a serious bomb threat a month before pipe bombs started showing up at the homes and offices of other prominent politicians ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs ... an intern at the California Senator's field office on Santa Monica Blvd. answered the phone on September 26 and a man on the line wanted to confirm the address of the office. He got mad and blurted out he was gonna "bomb the place" and hung up.

The intern, concerned with what he had just heard, told his supervisor who then contacted Capitol police. According to the docs, cops executed a search warrant for phone records in hopes of identifying the caller.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... no arrests have been made and it's an ongoing investigation.

The bomb threat came nearly a month to the day before pipe bombs were sent to former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, among others. There was also a package addressed to former CIA director John Brennan at CNN's HQ and Robert De Niro.

It had been believed a similar package was sent to Feinstein's field office on October 25 ... but the item turned out to be harmless.

Cops eventually arrested Cesar A. Sayoc, the suspect they believe mailed the pipe bombs and charged him with 5 felonies.