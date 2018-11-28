Jesse Ventura Considering Running For President, 'Trump will not Have a Chance!'

TMZ

Jesse Ventura Considering Presidential Run 'Trump Will Not Have a Chance!'

11/28/2018 12:40 AM PST

EXCLUSIVE

Jesse Ventura says he's seriously thinking about running for President of the United States in 2020 -- and says Donald Trump should be scared ... because it would be an ass-kicking!!!

"The [Green Party] has shown some interest," the 67-year-old former Governor of Minnesota told us at LAX ... "I haven't made a decision yet because it's a long time off."

But ... here's where things get good. 

"If I do do it, Trump will not have a chance," Ventura says.

"For one, Trump knows wrestling. He participated in two Wrestlemanias. He knows he can never out-talk a wrestler, and he knows I'm the greatest talker wrestling's ever had."

"So, if I go for it he's history, and he knows it!" 

That's not all ... Ventura says he's also been keeping his body in great shape and showed us his "6-pack" abs to prove it. 

In fact, "The Body" pointed out that Wrestlemania is rumored to be coming to Minneapolis next year -- and says if WWE was smart, they'd call him up to participate. 

Bottom line -- Ventura could have a very busy 2019. 

