Dog The Bounty Hunter Gets Choked Up Talking Beth's Cancer Diagnosis

Dog The Bounty Hunter Addresses Wife Beth Chapman's Cancer Diagnosis

Dog The Bounty Hunter has broken his silence on his wife, Beth's new cancer diagnosis -- and it's clear to tell -- Beth has a tough fight ahead of her.

Dog was leaving Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills Wednesday and was asked about Beth's condition following her emergency surgery Tuesday morning. While Dog said he and his family appreciated the love and support they've gotten from fans ... he made one thing clear, "She's not doing good."

Dog took a long pause to control his emotions while his daughter, Lyssa, echoed Dog's sentiments before they all got into an SUV and took off.

TMZ broke the story -- doctors discovered Beth's throat cancer returned Wednesday after she underwent an emergency surgery to remove a blockage in her throat -- and docs said her condition was serious. Beth had a cancerous tumor removed from her throat back in 2017 as well.