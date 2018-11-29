'Even Stevens' Star Files for Divorce from Husband

'Even Stevens' Tawny Actress Margo Harshman Files for Divorce

"Even Stevens" actress Margo Harshman -- who played Tawny Dean on the Disney show -- has filed for divorce from her husband.

Harshman was married to Austen Hooks -- who works in music -- before filing to end it in Los Angeles on Thursday ... it's currently unclear what led to the split. The two do not have any kids together.

Harshman got her big break alongside Shia LaBeouf on "Even Stevens" in 2000-2003. She played goth teen Tawny ... one of LaBeouf's character's best friends. She's also gotten roles on "Big Bang Theory," "Modern Family" and "NCIS."

Interestingly enough ... Shia recently split with his longtime partner Mia Goth, and has recently been linked to the singer FKA Twigs. Shia and FKA met on the set of the movie "Honey Boy."