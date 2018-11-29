Tommy Lee Rips Travis Scott for Copying His 360-Degree Loop Stage Design

Tommy Lee Tears Into 'F***ing Idiot' Travis Scott ... The Loop Design Is All Mine!!!

Tommy Lee has unleashed an all-out assault on Travis Scott ... accusing the rapper of jacking Tommy's famous 360-degree loop stage design.

Travis is in the middle of his Astroworld Tour -- accompanied by baby mama Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi -- and during the show, there's a part where he straps into a chair like an amusement park ride and completes a 360-degree loop.

Back in 2011, Tommy also did a 360-degree loop, strapped into his drum set ... and clearly saw a video of Travis' show Wednesday night. In a flurry of posts ripping Travis, Tommy says, "Just found out this f**king idiot @travisscott or someone on his team ripped off the 360 AND The Cruecifly! WTF!! Get an original idea bro ..."

The Cruecifly was a floating structure over the crowd Tommy used to go over the audience. Travis also has something similar on Astroworld that was created to look like a roller coaster and takes him from one stage to another.

Tommy continued, "I get copying is a form of flattery, but this is just straight ripping off my sh*t." He also advised Travis to "lawyer up!"

Interestingly enough, Tommy was taken to court in 2014 over the 360-degree drum set by an engineer who accused him of stealing the idea. Lee won that case, ruling the drums were based on Tommy's original concept.