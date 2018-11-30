George H. W. Bush Dead at 94

George Herbert Walker Bush -- whose career in politics spanned more than three decades and culminated as the 41st President of the United States -- has died.

His office says the former Prez passed away Friday at 10:10 PM in Houston. His death comes 7 months after the passing of his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush.

George Sr. had been in declining health in recent years and was in and out of the hospital several times. He was admitted to the ICU at the Houston Methodist Hospital back in January 2017 due to pneumonia. Barbara was also admitted with her own health issues.

They both recovered and took part in the ceremonial coin toss at Super Bowl 51 together just a few weeks later.

The former President notably sent a letter to then President-elect Donald Trump in January 2017 saying he couldn't make the inauguration due to doctor's orders ... joking it would put him "six feet under" to sit outside in the cold.

Along with being President, Bush also served as the 11th director of the CIA and 43rd Vice President of the U.S. under President Ronald Reagan. Bush was inaugurated as President on January 20, 1989.

Foreign policy -- in particular the Gulf War, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the dissolving of the Soviet Union -- was the centerpiece of Bush's presidency. Among his other accomplishments -- instituting a ban on importing semi-automatic rifles and signing the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act and 1991 Civil Rights Act.

Bush's zinger during his election campaign, "Read my lips: no new taxes," became an unforgettable moment ... something he reneged on during his presidency.

George's father, Prescott, was a U.S. Senator. His oldest son, George W., was the 43rd U.S. President and his son, Jeb, was Governor of Florida.

George H. W. is survived by his 5 children, 17 grandchildren and 8 great grandkids. He also had a daughter, Robin, who died at age 3 from leukemia.

George was 94.

