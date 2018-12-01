Ray J This Man Saved My Life ... After Diabetes Scare

Ray J Reveals Diabetes Scare and How He's Fighting Off The Disease

EXCLUSIVE

Ray J recently got some startling news -- he was on the brink of developing diabetes -- and needed to make serious life changes, fast ... so he turned to Jas Mathur to get back on track.

Ray reveals the scary diagnosis to our very own Raquel Harper on Tuesday's upcoming episode of "Raq Rants" on BET. The "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star says he went to Jas -- a life and fitness coach and one of Ray's best friends -- for advice on how to switch up his entire lifestyle for something more health-forward.

Jas is a walking success story -- having once weighed more than 450 lbs -- he's now down to around 210. Jas tells us the secret to helping Ray J starts with a positive mindset and the rest will follow.

As for his workout plan ... Jas says he's got Ray training in the gym 5 days a week and doing cardio 6 to 7 days a week. He's also had Ray J cut out most of his liquor, wine and junk food.

So far ... Ray's been able to keep up, and docs say he'll be just fine if he can follow Jas' plan.