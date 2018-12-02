One Love Malibu Concert Robin Thick Kicks Things Off ... with Christmas Classic!!!

Robin Thicke Kicks Things Off at 'One Love' Malibu Benefit Concert

Robin Thicke got everyone in the holiday spirit when he performed at the "One Love Malibu" benefit concert.

The singer gave a solid rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" Sunday at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas for the concert benefiting victims from the deadly Woolsey Fire. Robin's just one of several artists scheduled to headline the event.

Katy Perry and Gwen Stefani are also scheduled to perform and no doubt tons of celebrities will be attending. We already spotted Brody Jenner hanging out early.

As we reported ... the Woolsey fire torched nearly 100k acres and destroyed more than 1,600 structures. Three people were killed as a result of the fire and nearly 300k people were evacuated. Gerard Butler, Camille Grammer and Liam Hemsworth are just some of the celebs who lost their homes.

Kim Kardashian West was flying over Malibu when she saw the flames, which reached her and Kanye's property.

The sold-out event also featured an auction ... including a motorcycle ride with Orlando Bloom.