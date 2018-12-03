Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Take His Son, Jack, to Disneyland

Chris Pratt Brings Son to The Happiest Place on Earth!!! With GF Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger know how to kick things up for Sunday Funday ... with a trip to Disneyland Chris' son will surely never forget.

Chris, Katherine and Jack looked like one huge happy family at the Happiest Place on Earth ... hitting up the theme park Sunday with some friends. Chris and Katherine showed some PDA, and Jack no doubt looked like he had the time of his life.

They jumped on Toy Story Midway Mania!, as well as Pirates of the Caribbean and Thunder Mountain. And, don't let anyone convince you otherwise -- no trip to Disneyland is complete without watching the fireworks.

Nobody -- and we mean NOBODY -- seemed more pumped about the fireworks than Chris. Dude was fist pumping like he had just scored the game-winning TD in the Super Bowl. Talk about being fired up.

Jack was also in awe of the firework display. It's a thing of beauty ... especially this time a year.