'RHONY' Star Ramona Singer Add Me to Harry Dubin's 'Housewives' Hookup List

'RHONY' Star Ramona Singer the Latest 'Housewife' to Hook Up with Harry Dubin

EXCLUSIVE

We probably shoulda put a graphic warning on this ... but yeah, that's Ramona Singer﻿ heading down a well-beaten 'Housewives' path to Big Apple bachelor Harry Dubin's lips.

We got these shots of Ramona and Harry devouring each other's faces in NYC. We're told the booze-fueled makeout sesh went down around midnight Friday at Pomona restaurant in Midtown.

The 'RHONY' star -- clearly single and ready to mingle -- hooked up with Harry in a lounge area of the hot spot, locking lips most of the night ... according to witnesses.

We're told Tinsley Mortimer was also there, but wasn't engaging in any softcore PDA like this.

Ya gotta hand it to Harry ... the dude must have something going on, having now hooked up with nearly a handful of 'Housewives' -- from his ex-wife Aviva Drescher to former flames Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps.

Might be time to expand your dating pool, bro.