Ezekiel Elliott Gives Advice To Kareem Hunt And Reuben Foster

Ezekiel Elliott Gives Advice To Kareem Hunt & Reuben Foster

Kareem Hunt and Reuben Foster, listen up ... Ezekiel Elliott is handing down advice on how to get through the lengthy suspensions you're about to face.

"Just focus on your day-to-day life, making sure you’re winning the next day," Elliott told reporters Wednesday.

"Because when you start looking down the road, you kind of get bogged down."

Of course, Elliott has already walked a mile in Hunt and Foster's shoes ... having been accused of domestic violence and getting slapped with a subsequent suspension.

In Zeke's case ... the Cowboys superstar -- who was never arrested or charged -- was popped for 6 games and often spoke about how difficult it was to get through the month-and-a-half absence.

So, his message for Hunt and Foster this week was simple ... "Focus on day to day, doing better day to day, and things are going to work themselves out."

Easier said than done ... Hunt is still a free agent -- and while Foster's on the Redskins' roster ... they haven't guaranteed he'll ever play for them.