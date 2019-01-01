Christian Dior Buy My Sketch ... Own Fashion History!!!

Christian Dior's First Sketch of Famous 'New Look' Going Up For Sale

Christian Dior revolutionized the fashion industry after World War II with his "New Look" dress, and the designer's famous first sketch just went up for sale.

You can now take home a piece of fashion history for a cool $12,500 ... because Moments In Time is selling Christian's original drawing from 1947 -- you know, the one that started Dior on the path to becoming an international fashion powerhouse!

The famous sketch, the first step in Christian's breakthrough collection, completely changed the way women dress forever. A-listers like Emma Watson, Rihanna, Mila Kunis, Jennifer Lawrence, Felicity Jones, Emma Stone and Natalie Portman are known for their love of Dior, and they've got this drawing to thank!

The sketch, with a handwritten note from Christian that reads "the new look 47 tian dior," was acquired from descendants of a film director who worked with the fashion designer ... and now it can be yours!