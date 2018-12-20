Michelle Obama Thigh-High Shining ... Really Shiny, Really High

Michelle Obama Slays on Her Book Tour, Wearing Thigh-High Balenciaga Boots

Michelle Obama stuck to her motto during an event in NYC with Sarah Jessica Parker -- when others go low, she's going high ... as in super thigh-high boots and a matching slit in her gown.

SJP was with the former First Lady Wednesday night at the Barclays Center to discuss Michelle's best-selling memoir, "Becoming." MO brought her couture A-game ... draped in a gorgeous bright yellow dress and a pair of metallic gold knife over-the-knee boots from Balenciaga.

If you're interested ... they retail for $3,900. Happy shopping.

As great as Michelle looks here, "Becoming" is sitting just as pretty at #1 at the top of a lot of bestsellers' lists, including the NYT and Amazon. She's also No. 1 across the pond, having just become the first woman to sell the U.K.'s best selling Christmas book since J.K. Rowling in '08.

It feels like a lifetime has passed since Mrs. O delivered her "go high" message at the Democratic National Convention, when Hillary Clinton accepted the nomination.

Of course, she wasn't referring to fashion then ... but it clearly applies now.