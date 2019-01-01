Meek, Nicki, Lil Wayne Celebrate New Year's Eve ... Miami Style!!!

Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne Celebrate New Year's Eve in Miami

EXCLUSIVE

Tons of celebs rang in the New Year at various events in Miami, and we got pics of a bunch of them!

2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Hulk Hogan, Jamie Foxx, and Dua Lipa were at LIV nightclub.

Benny Benassi hosted New Year's Eve 2019 at Wet nightclub in South Beach.

EDX hosted a New Year's Eve soiree at WALL nightclub.

J Balvin & Alesso Ring were at Poolside nightclub at the Fontainebleau hotel.

Meek Mill hosted New Year's Eve 2019 at STORY nightclub.

Meek and Fabolous hosted a dinner at Mandrake nightclub.

Myles Shear and Don Julio hosted New Year's Eve 2019 at Miami Beach Residence.

Tory Lanez hosted New Year's Eve 2019 at Rockwell nightclub.

AND ... CeeLo Green hosted at Two to Tango at Faena nightclub.