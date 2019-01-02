Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's Model Son Presley Gerber Arrested for DUI

Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber Famous Model Son Presley Arrested for DUI

The son of Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber -- who has become a force in the modeling world -- ended the year on a bad note ... getting arrested for DUI.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... cops pulled Presley Gerber over Sunday at around 4 AM in Beverly Hills for speeding in his Tesla. Cops say he reeked of booze, so they gave him a field sobriety test ... which he failed.

The 19-year-old model was booked for DUI and released without bail.

In California, it doesn't matter what his blood alcohol level was ... there is zero tolerance for underage drivers who drink. A .01 will get you arrested.

If convicted, Presley will automatically have his driver's license suspended for at least 1 year.

Presley's lawyer, Scott Spindel, tells TMZ, his client has no criminal record and has never been arrested, adding, "Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the necessary steps to address the allegations."

Presley's still a teenager but he's already huge in the modeling world. He's been signed to IMG for several years now and has done campaigns for Calvin Klein, Doce & Gabbana and Paris Vogue.