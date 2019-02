Katherine Jackson & MJ's Kids Show Up for 'Unity' Tour Despite Family Brawl

Katherine Jackson & MJ's Kids -- Show Up for 'Unity' Tour Despite Family Brawl

EXCLUSIVE

Despite a public family showdown,ands three kids all showed up at the Jackson Brothers' "" ... even though one of the members,is actively trying to overthrow the MJ estate.TMZ obtained footage of Katherine arriving at the concert in Saratoga, CA last night (to a small round of applause from the crowd) whereand Jermaine are continuing their tour, despite the current family rift.Katherine wasn't there alone ...andtagged along with their grams -- who just last week was reported missing after spending a week in Arizona with other members of the Jackson clan.During the concert, Jermaine -- who is on opposite sides of the feud than his band mate brothers -- played a whole set by himself ... singing several songs as a solo act.We're told MJ's kids, who were watching from the crowd, didn't appear to be having that much fun.Awkwaaaaaard.