Nick Cannon Calls Out Handler, Schumer and Silverman for Homophobic Tweets

Nick Cannon Shames Handler, Schumer & Silverman ... No Outrage Over Their Homophobic Tweets?!

Nick Cannon thinks there's a double standard in Hollywood following Kevin Hart losing his Oscars gig ... and he's putting 3 white, female comedians on blast to make his point.

The "Wild 'N Out" host isn't happy about the backlash Hart got this week over old homophobic tweets that resulted in him stepping down as host of the Academy Awards, so on Friday he dug up some old tweets by Chelsea Handler, Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman that use similar language.

Cannon started by sharing a 2010 tweet from Handler in which she uses the homophobic f-word slur, commenting ... "Interesting, I wonder if there was any backlash here..."

Nick then posted a 2010 tweet by Silverman in which she called the new 'Bachelorette' a gay slur, and a homophobic 2012 tweet from Schumer, adding ... "I'm just saying... should we keep going???"

When another Twitter user told Cannon he should be auditing his own tweets, he responded ... "Nope!! You know I’ve been saying fucked up shit since twitter started! I don’t play that politically correct bullshit! F**k politics!! Only Truth!"

Truth be told, in a 2012 tweet of his own, Nick wrote ... "If your best joke includes "gay" or "f****t" you should be kicked off Twitter this ain't the 3rd grade! #notaninsult #lackofcreativity"

So, perhaps he's justified on casting these stones.

Cannon's been a vocal supporter of Hart during this week's Oscars controversy, and it's obvious he thinks the comedian got a raw deal. As we reported, though, a lot of the backlash Kevin got was the result of him refusing to apologize initially ... but he did AFTER he stepped down as host.

So far, no word from Chelsea, Amy or Sarah on their old homophobic tweets, but if they've learned anything from Kevin ... they might want to start with "sorry."