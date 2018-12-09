Cardi B Switches Up 'Motorsport' Lyrics, Talks Divorce from Offset

Cardi B Now I'm Rapping About Divorce!!! Changes 'Motorsport' Line

11:00 AM PST -- It's now clear Cardi has her husband's attention. Offset just admitted on Twitter ... he misses her. Reconciliation? Door opened?

FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 9, 2018

Cardi B and Offset's breakup is now fueling her live performances -- she dropped the big "D" into one of her biggest hits with her now estranged husband.

When Cardi took the stage for NYC's Jingle Ball show she performed "Motorsport" -- the Migos hit featuring her and Nicki Minaj -- but she switched up the lyrics to reflect her split from Offset.

Cardi B remixed the lyrics to ‘Motor Sport’ to say “I turn Offset on. I told him the other day we should get divorced” 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/tIeK8XXCmK — UPROXX (@UPROXX) December 9, 2018

She rapped during the Friday night set ... “I get up set off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, yeah, we gon' get a divorce!”

For those who don't know ... the original line goes, "I get up set off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day. Man, we should sell that porn."

The crowd definitely took note of Cardi's edit on her verse. The big question: Is Offset paying attention?

Makes sense Cardi added the "divorce" line -- as we reported, she also did the show without her massive 8-carat diamond ring.

We know what you're thinking, and the deal is ... it's Cardi's to keep. Once they tied the knot, Offset lost all rights to the rock.

Sorry, that's just how the carats crumble.

