Kanye West and Lil Wayne Chill Together in Miami Nightclub

Lil Wayne & Kanye West On Another Level For Miami Nightclub Gig

And, we have a winner -- Lil Wayne and Kanye West snatched the prize for dopest nightclub appearance in a weekend filled with celeb appearances in Miami.

The hip-hop legends came together Saturday night at Story Nightclub, and the crowd was as hyped as you'd expect. Weezy was the scheduled performer, but fans got a bonus rap genius when Ye showed up to kick it for a while in VIP.

Sooo ... what do 2 gods talk about? Not a hell of a lot, it turns out.

The duo mostly nodded their heads to the beat. Who can hear anyone over the music, anyway, right?

But, Kanye -- who performed Thursday night in Miami at an XXXTentacion tribute show -- was smiling and seemed to enjoy himself. Wayne was puffing on a blunt and looked chill as ever.

Art Basel wraps up Sunday, so there will be one more night of celeb-filled parties. But, to all the Miami nightclubs ... good luck topping this one.