'Rock of Love' Star Lacey Sculls Sued for Biting Off Part of Man's Ear ... But She Calls BS

'Rock of Love' Star, Lacey Sculls, Sued for Biting Off Part of Man's Ear

EXCLUSIVE

'Rock of Love' star, Lacey Sculls, got an earful during a road rage incident, as in she allegedly chewed some guy's ear ... and now, as you might expect, he's suing the hell out of her.

Lacey, who tried and failed to lure Bret Michaels on his mid-2000s reality show, is being sued by Jorge Magana ... who claims Lacey and her hubby, Jonny, beat him to a pulp back in January.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Jorge says he was sitting in his car when Jonny charged at him, pulled him outta the car and repeatedly punched and bit him. During the skirmish, he claims Lacey jumped on him, scratched his face and bit off a portion of his ear.

Cops investigated the incident ... leading to Lacey and Jonny's arrests on multiple felony charges, including battery with serious bodily injury and assault. Jorge's suit offers no explanation for the altercation.

Lacey and Jonny are countersuing, however, and tell a much different version. They say Jorge repeatedly brake-checked them, trying to trigger a collision. Once both parties stopped, they claim Jorge got out of the car and sucker punched Jonny as he sat in their car ... and then Jonny sped off.

According to the suit, Jorge chased them and attacked Jonny a 2nd time ... punching him in the face and head before knocking him down and kicking him. Jonny claims he never threw a punch.