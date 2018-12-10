Cardi B Wears Headpiece in New Music Vid, Possibly Dissing Nicki Minaj

Cardi B Diss is How You Wear It, Nicki!!!

Cardi B spent the weekend getting ready to diss Nicki Minaj ... or so it seems.

The "I Like It" rapper dazzled in a stunning headpiece Sunday night in NYC while preparing to shoot a new music video. The headpiece quickly got our attention ... and it doesn't seem like a coincidence that it's eerily similar to the one Nicki wore in her "Ganja Burn" music video.

Our guess here ... Cardi's going after her nemesis in the new music video. We know that's not exactly a leap.

Cardi and Nicki have been at each other's throats for a while now. Nicki's also been poking Cardi where it hurts ... after making a not-so-subtle casting decision that probably reignited their supposedly-squashed beef.

Adding insult to injury ... the alleged side chick who triggered the Cardi-Offset breakup appeared in Nicki's "FEFE" music video.

Looks like Cardi's firing back.