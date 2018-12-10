49ers George Kittle Turns Up In Locker Room After Career Game, 'Do The 210 Dance!'

49ers TE George Kittle Turns Up After Career Game ... 'Do The 210 Dance!'

George Kittle dabbed like a madman and danced his face off in the locker room Sunday ... and it's all 'cause the 49ers tight end went for 210 yards on the Broncos!!!

Kittle's been eating defenses alive this season ... already posting 1,103 yards on the year -- but he REALLY cooked Denver's D at Mile High.

Dude caught 7 balls for 210 yards and one touchdown in a win ... and teammate Marquise Goodwin got his postgame celebration on vid afterward -- and we're all grateful for it.

Kittle showed us his shoulder rolls ... then dabbed like an insane person -- and there was even a cameo from John Lynch!!

Yeah, pretty epic.

The bad news for George ... the Niners are just 3-10 even after the W and are still probably the worst team in the NFL.

The good news for Kittle ... have you seen his girlfriend?!