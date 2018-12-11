Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Tis the Season For Hauntingly Bad Wax Masks!!!

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Creepy, Inaccurate Madame Tussauds Wax Masks Unveiled

Imitation is NOT a form of flattery when it comes to these wax creations, allegedly depicting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The fake Duke and Duchess of Sussex were unveiled Tuesday at Madame Tussauds in Berlin. You're not looking at wax statues -- those are real people wearing wax masks. Kinda like they do in 'Mission Impossible' ... except these are deeply disturbing and inaccurate.

The couple's been roaming the streets of an outdoor Christmas market -- 'cause nothing puts you in the holiday spirit like the sight of creepy, unblinking royals. As you know, Harry and Meghan are actually very attractive people ... so, we can't figure out how the masks got so screwed up.

Maybe Madame Tussauds hired Cristiano Ronaldo's infamous sculptor?

Anyway, check out the video of Meghan and Harry waxing 'round town ... and good luck getting 'em out of your nightmares.