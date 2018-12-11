Safaree Samuels Over the Meek Beef ... Dude Has Matured

Safaree Samuels Says He's Over His Beef with Meek Mill

EXCLUSIVE

A lot has happened to Meek Mill since he allegedly sent goons to jump Safaree Samuels more than a year ago -- and that's exactly why Safaree says it's all water under the bridge.

Our Raquel Harper chopped it up with Nicki Minaj's ex about her other ex, Meek, whom Safaree accused of orchestrating the would-be jumping that went down during the BET Awards last summer ... which Meek, of course, denied.

Welp, Safaree's changed his tune since then ... saying he's seen just how much Meek's been through and how much he's grown as a person since walking out of prison. He even tells Raq they were recently in the same vicinity and things were copacetic.

Funny how petty stuff like ex-girlfriends and verbal jabs fall to the wayside when s**t gets real. Also ... time sure does fly, right?

Catch Safaree's full interview on the newest episode of "Raq Rants" which airs Tuesday on BET at 11 PM. On the West Coast, if you have Dish or Direct TV, it's on at 8 PM.