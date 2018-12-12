Tank Sorry, Jacquees ... Chris Brown's the Real King of R&B

Jacquees is Not the King of R&B, Tank Says the Crown Belongs to Chris Brown

EXCLUSIVE

Jacquees jumped the gun when he declared himself the best R&B artist of his generation, because the crown still belongs to Chris Brown ... this according to Tank.

We asked the R&B veteran for his reaction to Jacquees' bold statement, and Tank tells us no one even comes close to CB in terms of talent and hardware. Sorry, Jacquees, ya still got some work to do in the eyes of your peers.

#Jacquees says he is the King of R&B for this generation. Do you agree??#MyMixtapez pic.twitter.com/QfY9VnZ24h — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 9, 2018

But, don't get it twisted, Tank isn't hating on the young singer for hyping himself ... he thinks Jacquees can handle the pressure that comes with this kind of controversial statement.

We also talked to him about fans cutting R. Kelly out of the convo. Tank admits the sexual abuse allegations make it tough for Kelly but, personally, he's not ready to dismiss him -- at least, musically.