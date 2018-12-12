Ex-'Love & Hip Hop' Star Benzino Charged with Serious Drug Crimes

Ex-'L&HH' Star Benzino Charged with Serious Drug Crimes

Ex-'Love & Hip Hop' star Benzino ﻿is in the battle of his life right now, but nobody knew it.

We've learned Benzino was arrested back in January 2017 and charged with felony possession of THC oil gummies (22 grams), felony possession of 6 MDMA pills and misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of weed.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, cops executed a search warrant at the producer's ATL apartment and found the drugs in drawers and on the kitchen counters. He was arrested and posted $12k bail. Benzino's legal team argued the search was illegal, but a judge ruled cops searched the pad legally.

Fast forward to now ... we're told Benzino's legal team will learn Wednesday in court when the case is headed to trial ... which could be as soon as next month, if he doesn't cop a plea.

If convicted, Benzino could face up to 15 years behind bars.