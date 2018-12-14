Disney Channel Actor Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Have Sex W/ Minor

Disney Channel Actor Arrested For Allegedly Enticing Minor in Utah

Exclusive Details

Stoney Westmoreland, a 48-year-old Disney Channel actor, has been arrested in Utah for allegedly arranging online to have sex with someone he believed was 13.

According to online records, Westmoreland -- who played the grandfather on "Andi Mack" -- was arrested Friday for allegedly enticing a minor by internet or text, and dealing in materials harmful to a minor. Both are felonies.

A local report by KSL cites court docs stating the actor began communicating with an online user he believed was just 13, on an app used for dating and setting up sexual encounters.

Westmoreland reportedly asked the person to engage in acts with him and to send him nude photos. The report cites an affidavit claiming Westmoreland sent the person pornographic images.

The Salt Lake City Police Department and FBI Child Exploitation Task Force reportedly arrested Westmoreland Friday when he used a ride-sharing service to pick up the person he believed was 13.

Westmoreland has also appeared in episodes of popular TV shows like "Scandal," "Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul" and "NCIS."

"Andi Mack" is filmed at Wasatch Junior High in Salt Lake City.