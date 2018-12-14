Tony Hawk I Personally Picked Soundtrack for New Skate Video Game

Tony Hawk Personally Picked Soundtrack for New Skate Video Game

Breaking News

Tony Hawk didn't just slap his name on his "Skate Jam" video game -- he personally picked the soundtrack ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The skating legend just dropped the mobile game on Thursday -- continuing his legendary Tony Hawk video game empire ... and it's dope.

Not only does the game look sick -- and Tony approved the gameplay -- he made it his mission to load it up with sick music ... the same way the other game always deliver when it comes to the soundtrack.

Tony says he selected bands like Interpol, Cold Cave, Frontside Hanni El Khatib, Se Vende and more -- but there was a big challenge.

The game was being developed on the sly ... so, he wanted to contact the bands but didn't want to risk letting the secret out.

In the end, it all worked out ... and the game is dope as hell.