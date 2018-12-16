Tank Says Offset Needs to Tell the World Over and Over He Wants Cardi B Back

Offset needs to shout from the mountaintops he wants Cardi B back ... so says Tank, who offers a very interesting if not accurate view of human nature.
We got the rapper Saturday night in the ATL, at the State Farm Arena for the V-103 Winterfest when he threw down his game plan for Offset ... shout out to the world that you want your wife back. "Be Loud, be apologetic with everything you do until you get your wife back," he says.
Tank doesn't know if his plan will work, but that leads him into a super interesting view of human nature. He's not buying the whole, give-him-a-second-chance thing, because Tank thinks humans are so flawed -- so imperfect -- that sometimes people should get 4th and 5th chances.
Sounds like Offset is heeding his advice.