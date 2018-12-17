Kelly Slater's Craziest Surf Move Ever?! 'Houdini Tube Ride'

KELLY SLATER IS A WARLOCK!!!
The 46-year-old surf legend pulled an UNBELIEVABLE move during a competition in Hawaii -- falling off his board and getting back on in the same ride -- and it was all captured on video.
Kelly was riding against Filipe Toledo at the Billabong Pipe Masters competition in Oahu over the weekend ... when he pulled a move that's already being dubbed, "Houdini Tube Ride."
Long story short ... Slater entered the wave and got knocked off -- but somehow managed to grab his board during his fall and placed it back under his feet during the ride.
He miraculously emerged standing on the board -- and looked at the crowd like he could barely believe it himself!!!
Dude is amazing!!!!
Slater later commented, "Well, that was interesting. I thought I just fell straight onto my belly and bodyboarded out. I didn't realize I had to grab for it!"
He added, "Haha! Hope I did Mike Stewart and Mark Cunningham proud! Fun day!"