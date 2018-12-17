Minka Kelly's Signed 'Friday Night Lights' Memorabilia Hits Auction Block

Minka Kelly This Ain't No Pep Rally ... Just Auctioning Off 'FNL' Memorabilia!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Tim Riggins said it first but Minka Kelly's the one truly keeping "Texas Forever" alive ... by signing a bunch of "Friday Night Lights" memorabilia diehard fans can get their hands on if the price is right.

Lyla Garrity, err, Minka slapped her John Hancock on TONS of 'FNL' memorabilia that's up for auction over at Screenbid. The items -- which includes a Panthers football flag, t-shirts and even scripts from the hit show -- can also be viewed and bid on at Screenbid's center at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hardcore fans who win the bids will rest easy knowing their money's going to a great cause -- 100% of all proceeds will be donated to the Minority Humanitarian Foundation ... a nonprofit that aims to provide assistance to immigrants and refugees around the world.

Nearly 300 items will go up for auction -- from Lyla Garrity's bible to Coach Taylor's Panther football polo. Each item will include a certificate of authenticity from the studio. But, get your bids in fast ... the auction closes Tuesday.

Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose ... not with Minka heading your cause.