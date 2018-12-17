Rams' Marcus Peters Confronts Heckler During Game 'Talk That Sh*t Now, N***a'

L.A. Rams cornerback Marcus Peters got so pissed off at a heckler in the crowd during Sunday night's game against the Eagles ... he went into the stands and cussed the guy out.

Peters was on the sideline while Philadelphia was beating the Rams, when Peters heard someone in the stands talking trash ... so, he talked back.

"Where you from? Where you from, homie?" Peters said as he walked into the stands.

Peters got right in the guy's face and the talk turned even tougher -- "Square ass n**ga. Talk that sh*t now, n**ga. F*ck you mean, n**ga."

At one point, security and even a Rams player went into the stands and pulled Peters back to the bench.

Video of the incident has gone viral -- but the person who shot it now tells TMZ Sports he doesn't want the footage online because he's a big Peters' fan and doesn't want it to reflect negatively on one of his favorite players.

Of course, there have been a TON of pro athletes confronting hecklers lately -- including Leonard Fournette, Montrezl Harrell, Kevin Durant and Patrick Beverley.

Luckily, this time ... the fan shut up pretty quick when Marcus approached him ... smart move.