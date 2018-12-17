Trevor Ariza Touches Down In D.C. ... I Don't Know How Good Wizards Are!

Trevor Ariza ain't making any bold predictions about his new team ... 'cause when he landed in D.C. after being traded Sunday -- he told TMZ Sports he has no idea if the Wizards can win the East!!!

Ariza was sent packing by the Suns in a trade over the weekend ... and when we got the NBA star after he touched down at Dulles -- he said he has no expectations for his new squad yet.

"Shoot, I don't know. I'm just getting here, bruh!"

Seems Trevor's already a good luck charm ... the Wizards scored one of their biggest wins of the season Sunday night, beating LeBron James' Lakers, 128-110.

Unclear when Trevor -- who played 2 seasons in D.C. earlier in his career -- will suit up and hit the court with John Wall and co. again ... but he tells us he is happy to be back in the city.