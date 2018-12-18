Meghan Markle I'm 'Very Good,' 'Very Pregnant' You're Telling Us, Girl

Meghan Markle Says She's 'Very Pregnant' While Visiting U.K. Nursing Home

Meghan Markle says she's doing well, but also notes that she's "very pregnant" -- and she couldn't be more on the nose ... as her baby bump grows larger by the day.

The Duchess of Sussex was visiting the Brinsworth House Tuesday in London -- a nursing home that houses British entertainers -- and she was speaking with former theatre actress Josephine Gordon who asked Meg how she was holding up heading into her 3rd trimester.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex says she’s “very good” . . . very pregnant” as she meets a resident of Brinsworth House (📹 @RoyalReporter ) pic.twitter.com/5F6p2mRvhm — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) December 18, 2018

Meghan replies honestly ... telling Ms. Gordon she's feeling very much like a mom-to-be who's about to pop. Meg asks Josephine if she had any children of her own, and you gotta see their exchange here ... it's pretty priceless.

Speaking of due dates, Kensington Palace announced Meghan's as spring 2019 ... but didn't get more specific. Based on how big she looks here ... a lot of folks are speculating she's way further along. Meanwhile, others suggest she might be carrying twins.

Spring starts on March 20 ... so time will tell.