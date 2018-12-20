Gilbert Gottfried Cracks Jokes About 'Aladdin' Snub ... Robin Williams Approved?

Gilbert Gottfried Uses Robin Williams to Joke About 'Aladdin' Reboot Snub

It's hard to tell if Gilbert Gottfried's truly bitter about not being asked to reprise his role in the "Aladdin" reboot, because the comedian's response is classic Gilbert -- cracking crass jokes.

We got the voice of Jafar's sidekick parrot, Iago, from Disney's animated classic and asked if he'd be making a cameo in Guy Ritchie's live-action reboot ... but no such luck. To add insult to injury, Gilbert tells us producers went out of their way to snub him ... yet managed to get Robin Williams in the film.

Yeah ... he went there.

Gottfried also predicts it'll prove to be a big mistake not including him ... but he's got a suggestion for how the filmmakers can make it right.

We can show you the world... of Disney’s live-action #Aladdin! Get a shining, shimmering, splendid first look at the reimagined classic in our magical First Look issue: https://t.co/Kwkcdfen5v pic.twitter.com/7NbyiRRcLH — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 19, 2018

In case you missed it ... the first images of the new "Aladdin" cast -- including Will Smith as the Genie and Mena Massoud as the titular star -- were revealed Wednesday.

Many fans are up in arms about Smith not being blue and Aladdin wearing a shirt ... but some diehards are just pissed there's no Gilbert.

He feels your pain.