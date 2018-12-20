Phaedra Parks The Healthy Peach Makes Your Vagina Juicy and Sweet

Phaedra Parks Launches New Product to Freshen Up Vaginas

Phaedra Parks has what you need to take care of things while you're down under ... nope, not Australia. Your vagina.

The former 'RHOA' star gathered a bunch of friends for her Ladies' Night Out event at her ATL crib and intro'd them to her new product -- "The Healthy Peach."

Not hard to guess ... it's a cleansing wipe designed, as Phaedra says, to get you ready for any occasion.

Phaedra announced during her raucous house party it'll ready to launch after Xmas. And, she's not shy ... her product will make you juicy and sweet.