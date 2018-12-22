Cardi B Butts in at Puerto Rico Concert ... Offset Right There!!!

Cardi B Performs at Puerto Rico Concert and Offset is Right There

Cardi B shook things up in a big way Friday night, and Offset was right there with her.

Cardi rocked the house at the Convention Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Offset was cheering her on. We got this video of Offset in a mask leaving the backstage area after Cardi's set. He watched the entire concert from that area.

The video shows Cardi chillin' at one point and Offset is near her in the orange pants.

Goes without saying ... the concert was sold out.

Earlier in the day, we got Cardi and Offset having a blast on a jet ski ... she was in the back holding on tight.

There's no official word of a reconciliation, but it seems Offset's public campaign to win her back has worked. A few days ago, Cardi said she missed her hubby, or at least parts of him.