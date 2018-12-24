Marquette King Gunning For Music Career ... I Could Be Bigger Than Chris Brown!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Marquette King says his music career is about to take off ... tellin' TMZ Sports if he hadn't been an amazing punter -- he'd already be bigger than Chris Brown!!

The former Raiders and Broncos punter began making beats back in high school ... but says tinkering with music on long flights during his NFL career made him a master musician.

So much so ... Marquette says he feels like if he had picked music over punting a long time ago -- he'd already be a superstar in the entertainment world.

"If I woulda started my music before I started my punting career, I woulda been Chris Brown. Chris Brown and Justin Bieber, they wouldn't even want to see me, dawg!"

King says his music style is more house or EDM -- "something you'll hear in Vegas" -- but he tells us his vocals are "legendary" too.

Marquette is still lookin' to get back into punting in 2019 -- the guy says he still LOVES the art of it -- but he tells us all about how he wouldn't mind kickin' it with Calvin Harris in the studio in the meantime!!!