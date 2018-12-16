TMZ

Alvin Kamara Shoots Down Future R&B Career ... I Play Football!

12/16/2018 12:35 AM PST

Alvin Kamara Shoots Down Future R&B Career, I Play Football!

EXCLUSIVE

Sorry, ladies ... Alvin Kamara's smooth vocals won't be hitting the radio waves anytime soon -- 'cause the Saints RB says he has NO plans to pursue an R&B career despite his dope voice!!

Of course, Kamara SLAYED R. Kelly's "12 Play" at karaoke after beating up the Bucs on Sunday ... which caused some to wonder -- could the NFL star have a future in music??

We asked the New Orleans superstar straight-up at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year ceremony in L.A. Tuesday night ... and, sadly, he says no.

"Nah, nah. I play football!"

It's too bad ... Kamara can SANG -- and dudes like Cole Beasley and Le'Veon Bell have managed to do both football AND music!!

But, Alvin tells us that's gonna be a big no from him.

BTW ... Kamara also gave us his take on the Kareem Hunt situation -- saying he hopes the RB can do what he needs to do to get back on his feet.

