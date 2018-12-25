Diddy Family Sends XMAS Wishes

Diddy and Twins Send Christmas Wishes As They Cope with Kim Porter's Death

Diddy and his daughters posed for a super sweet pic, showing the strength of their family bond in the wake of the terrible tragedy that befell them.

Diddy and 12-year-old twins Jessie James and D'Lila Star mugged for the camera. Diddy's words ... "L O V E MERRY CHRISTMAS TO YOU AND YOURS."

TMZ broke the story ... the twins' mom, 47-year-old Kim Porter, died last month at her L.A. home. She had been battling the flu, although cause of death is still pending.

The family held an elaborate funeral last month in Columbus, Georgia, where hundreds of people showed up to mourn and support the family.