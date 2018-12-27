Iggy Azalea Scary Concert Scene ... Backup Dancer Suffers Seizure

12/27/2018 4:03 PM PST

Iggy Azalea Says Backup Dancer Who Collapsed Onstage Suffered Seizure

Iggy Azalea's concert in Brazil came to a grinding halt after one of her backup dancers collapsed in the middle of a song after suffering a seizure.  

The scary scene unfolded Thursday during Iggy's performance at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. You see a backup dancer collapse onstage and her body shaking uncontrollably. Iggy calls for a medic, then starts singing "Black Widow" before the music stops and an eerie silence falls over the stadium. 

Medics actually drove an ambulance onstage to take the woman away. Then it was back to business for Iggy.

It sounds like the backup dancer will be okay ... Iggy addressed the incident on social media, saying the lights and heat in the venue triggered the seizure, and the woman's feeling much better now.