Iggy Azalea Says Backup Dancer Who Collapsed Onstage Suffered Seizure

Iggy Azalea's concert in Brazil came to a grinding halt after one of her backup dancers collapsed in the middle of a song after suffering a seizure.

One of @IggyAzalea’s backup dancers passed out during her performance of “Black Widow” at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. pic.twitter.com/n21StFusp3 — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) December 27, 2018

The scary scene unfolded Thursday during Iggy's performance at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. You see a backup dancer collapse onstage and her body shaking uncontrollably. Iggy calls for a medic, then starts singing "Black Widow" before the music stops and an eerie silence falls over the stadium.

Medics actually drove an ambulance onstage to take the woman away. Then it was back to business for Iggy.

It sounds like the backup dancer will be okay ... Iggy addressed the incident on social media, saying the lights and heat in the venue triggered the seizure, and the woman's feeling much better now.